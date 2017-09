Carolina Forest, SC (WBTW) – Carolina Forest Quarterback Matt Beale is our Grand Strand Blitz Player for the Week for week 5 after his domin…

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Due to the devastating impact that Hurricane Maria had on the commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the 2017 Puerto Rico Tip-Off has…

Neighborhoods in the Conway area were warned of a confirmed case of the Triple E Virus Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department…

An 81-year-old man who was convicted in the 1970s killing of a nephew of notorious mob boss Carlo Gambino has been arrested in Wyoming on dr…

Horry County police officers were called to the Clarion Hotel Sunday after receiving reports of a woman running through the hotel bleeding, …