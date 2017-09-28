Myrtle Beach man involved in ’72 Mafia slaying arrested in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo.  – An 81-year-old man who was convicted in the 1970s killing of a nephew of notorious mob boss Carlo Gambino has been arrested in Wyoming on drug charges.

Henry Sentner, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was pulled over Sunday on Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming by a state trooper for speeding.

Charging documents say about 35 pounds (16 kilograms) of marijuana was found in Sentner’s vehicle.

District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg says Sentner’s “colorful” past includes a 15-year prison sentence for the 1972 killing of Emanuel Gambino.

Charges against Sentner include possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and felony marijuana possession. Sentner was released Wednesday on $3,000 cash bail.

His appointed public defender was not available for comment.

Sentner’s next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6.

