North Myrtle Beach Holds Off Myrtle Beach, 24-19

North Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – The #2 ranked North Myrtle Beach Chiefs (7-0, 1-0) led 24-6 entering the fourth quarter and held off Myrtle Beach (3-4, 0-1) for a 24-19 victory in the Region VII-AAAA opener for both squads. NMB’s Tyron Stockdale scored three touchdowns on seven receptions for 220 yards. Junior quarterback Cason McClendon orchestrated the Chiefs’ offense by completing 12-of-15 passes for 296 yards and three scores.

The Chiefs got an early 90 yard TD grab from Stockdale and a field goal to take a 10-0 lead. The Seahawks struck back thanks to a Lawson Cribb to Luke Doty TD pass making it 10-6. But before the half ended it was McClendon to Stockdale once more and the Chiefs had a 17-6 lead at half.

After Stockdale’s 3rd TD put North Myrtle Beach ahead 24 to 6 in the 4th quarter, but the Seahawks rallied. Cribb hit Chunk Grissett to make it 24-12. After Myrtle Beach recovered the onside kick, it was Cribb hooking up with Grissett once more and all of the sudden, it was 24-19. North Myrtle Beach turned the ball over on a fumble by Kered Class and the Seahawks had a chance late in the 4th quarter to drive down and the field and win. But Cribb was intercepted by Tyler Gore to seal the deal for North Myrtle Beach.

The Chiefs are 7-0 for the first time in school history and will face Wilson on October the 13th. Myrtle Beach will host St. James on October the 6th.