StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

One more hot day before a big cool down for the weekend. Another sunny, hot day today with high temperatures in the upper 80s and mid 90s – close to record highs. A strong cold front will move through tonight. It will come through dry, but it will start to cool and the humidity will drop. Much cooler weather for Friday with highs near 80. There will be a few more clouds around and a slight chance for a shower. Canadian high pressure will build in for the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine, high temperatures in the 70s, and night time lows in the 50s. The pleasant weather will continue into next week with a warming trend by the middle of the week.

Today, sunny and hot. Highs 93-94 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 64-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and much cooler with a slight chance for a shower. Highs near 80.