“We’re hurting,” Myrtle Beach takes a stand against gun violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Nearly 100 people gathered in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night for a vigil and rally against gun violence.

It comes just days after a pregnant woman, Jadasia Myers, was killed near the park and her baby, Harmony, did not survive.

“It’s just sad. Nobody expected this,” said President of Mothers Against Violence, Reverend Elizabeth Bowens. “But there’s two lives that have been taken.”

Reverend Timothy McCray opened the vigil by saying this is a trying time for the Myrtle Beach community.

“We’re here for you,” said McCray. “As leaders we’re hurting just as you’re hurting.”

Several of the speakers talked directly to the kids in the crowd and told them they need to break the cycle of violence.

“We know we have a problem,” said Reverend Wesley Finkley. “Now let’s be innovative and come together and help solve the problem. This is not just a police problem. It’s a community problem, it’s a household problem, it’s a family problem.”

Finkley made a call to action to the group to communicate more with each other, the police, faith leaders and city officials.

“Let’s come together,” he added. “Let’s band together and let’s be what we’re called to be. Let’s be a family that represents the City of Myrtle Beach.”

Bowens, who lost her son to gun violence in 2005, said she can relate every time a family is affected by a shooting.

“There has to be a solution to this killing,” she added. “Too many lives are being lost. Too many. Too young.”

At the end of the night, candles were lit and Bowens asked everyone to keep the light burning and never forget the victims.

“As we hold these lights up,” she said. “Let us always remember the life that was taken from us. Don’t forget.”

Myrtle Beach police announced three arrests tied to the shooting. You can read more: here.