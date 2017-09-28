Women shot in head, legs while sitting in car in Robeson County, deputies say

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after two women were shot in Robeson County and taken to the hospital Wednesday night.

Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Buie Philadelphus Road in Pembroke around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

One female was shot in the head and the other female was shot in the legs while they were sitting in car, investigators report.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment,according to Major Thompson.

There have not yet been any arrests in the case, but officials say they do have persons of interest.

 

 

 

