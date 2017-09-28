Arrest made after women shot in head while sitting in car in Robeson County

PEMBROKE, NC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after two women were shot in Robeson County and taken to the hospital Wednesday night.

Jerry Oxendine was arrested Thursday and charged with discharging weapon into occupied property causing serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Major Anthony Thompson with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Buie Philadelphus Road in Pembroke around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

One female was shot in the head and the other female was shot in the legs while they were sitting in car, investigators report.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment,according to Major Thompson.

According to online booking information, Oxendine is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

 

 

 

