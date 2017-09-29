15 years since Kynande Bennett disappearance

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Friday marks the15th anniversary of when Kynande Bennett went missing.

Kynande was from Conway and was only four years old when her mother said she wandered away at the Walmart in Whiteville.

At first McCullough claimed Kynande disappeared in an aisle of the store, but she later changed her story and said she walked into the store and thought Kynande was behind her, but turned around and she was gone, the CUE center reports.

Surveillance video never showed the child being there.

Authorities think Kynande was killed in Conway. The CUE Center’s website says authorities later discovered biological evidence in the family’s apartment that suggested a physical assault had taken place. The evidence was matched through DNA to Kynande.

Her mother, Vartasha Mccullough, was convicted of homicide by child abuse and went to prison.

Kynande’s body has never been found.