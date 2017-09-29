Around Town: Shred-A-Thon Happening Tomorrow

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Join Shred360, The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, and WBTW News13 for a Shred-A-Thon on Saturday, September 30th!!

Image may contain: text

Time:
9:00AM – 12:00PM

Location:
Broadway at the Beach
1325 Celebrity Cir

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
(parking Lot 15 in front of the big blue slide)

The event is FREE and open to the public!! 

Protect yourself from identity theft!!

Shred360 will shred up to 3 boxes of personal information!!
That’s tax returns, medical records, or whatever paper documents you wish to safely dispose of!!
**No medication bottles or bottles of any kind – only paper information**

The News 13 team will be there to help with your boxes!!
Come and say hello!!

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s