Around Town: Shred-A-Thon Happening Tomorrow

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Join Shred360, The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, and WBTW News13 for a Shred-A-Thon on Saturday, September 30th!!

Time:

9:00AM – 12:00PM

Location:

Broadway at the Beach

1325 Celebrity Cir

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

(parking Lot 15 in front of the big blue slide)

The event is FREE and open to the public!!

Protect yourself from identity theft!!

Shred360 will shred up to 3 boxes of personal information!!

That’s tax returns, medical records, or whatever paper documents you wish to safely dispose of!!

**No medication bottles or bottles of any kind – only paper information**

The News 13 team will be there to help with your boxes!!

Come and say hello!!