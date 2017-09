MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A look at the top three plays from Week 6 of the Blitz. Vote for your favorite play and we’ll announce the winne…

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence wants to improve housing options. One way it plans to do that is to build new homes in the area a…

Friday marks the 15th anniversary of when Kynande Bennett went missing.

-In July, the Darlington County School District made the decision to spend more than $1 million to improve the Lamar High School football st…

Conway, SC (WBTW) – Conway Sr. Raiqwon O’Neal is one of only a handful of high school football players nationwide that will be participating…