Blitz week 6 high school football scores and highlights

By Published: Updated:

Myrtle Beach – 19
North Myrtle Beach-24 FINAL

Aynor
Georgetown

Hannah-Pamplico
Creek Bridge

Socastee
Carolina Forest

West Florence
Conway

Andrew Jackson
Cheraw

Kingstree
Johnsonville

Crestwood
Darlington

Central
Chesterfield

Hemingway
East Clarendon

Loris
Lake City

Marion
Carvers Bay

McBee
Lewisville

Manning
Hanahan

Marlboro County
St. James

Mullins
Andrews

Dillon
Waccamaw

Green Sea Floyds
Lake View

Sumter
South Florence

Hartsville
Abbeville

Great Falls
Timmonsville

 

SCISA

Florence Christian
Thomas Sumter Academy

Carolina Academ
John Paul II

Christian Academy of MB
Trinity-Byrnes

King’s Academy
Williamsburg Academy

Laurence Manning Academy
Ben Lippen

Pee Dee Academy
Greenwood Christian

 

NORTH CAROLINA

Jack Britt
Lumberton

West Bladen
South Robeson

Whiteville
Fairmont

Scotland
Purnell Swett

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s