“Capes & Crowns” run to benefit Project Lifesaver

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Monique Clement and Natalie Boyle Wicker joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Friday to talk about the upcoming “Wicked Hot 5k – Capes & Crowns Edition.” The 5k and 1 mile runs benefit Project Lifesaver.

Clement explained that Project Lifesaver is celebrating ten years in Horry County. The program provides tracking bracelets for people with Autism, Alzheimer’s and Down Syndrome. Each bracelet costs $350.00 for the initial band and about $100.00 per year to keep each one running. There are currently about 31 individuals in Horry County benefiting from Project Lifesaver.

The 5k and run run on Saturday, Sept. 30 will raise money to continue supporting the project. Wicker said there will also be raffle prizes in addition to the running events. the 5k race begins at 7:30 a.m. The fun run is at 8:45 a.m. The event is at Huntington Beach State Park.

For more details, or to find out how to register, visit the event page of the Wicked Fitness website. Registration is available online or during the packet pick-up times on Friday.