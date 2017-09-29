“Capes & Crowns” run to benefit Project Lifesaver

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Monique Clement and Natalie Boyle Wicker joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Friday to talk about the upcoming “Wicked Hot 5k – Capes & Crowns Edition.” The 5k and 1 mile runs benefit Project Lifesaver.

Clement explained that Project Lifesaver is celebrating ten years in Horry County. The program provides tracking bracelets for people with Autism, Alzheimer’s and Down Syndrome. Each bracelet costs $350.00 for the initial band and about $100.00 per year to keep each one running. There are currently about 31 individuals in Horry County benefiting from Project Lifesaver.

The 5k and run run on Saturday, Sept. 30 will raise money to continue supporting the project. Wicker said there will also be raffle prizes in addition to the running events. the 5k race begins at 7:30 a.m. The fun run is at 8:45 a.m. The event is at Huntington Beach State Park.

For more details, or to find out how to register, visit the event page of the Wicked Fitness website. Registration is available online or during the packet pick-up times on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s