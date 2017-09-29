City of Florence works to increase homeownership

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence wants to improve housing options. One way it plans to do that is to build new homes in the area and offer discounts on those homes.

People interested in buying a home in Florence will have new options available near North Vista Elementary called Vista Place.

Florence City Council Woman Teresa Myers Ervin says the North Florence area is one area the city is in the process of improving.

“The community does not have a problem bringing people in. The problem is having access to livable homes,” said Myers- Ervin. “We want to increase homeownership in the area.”

First-time homebuyers can also get access to credit counseling and homeowner classes during the application process.

City of Florence Community Services Director Scotty Davis says the city will help with the down payment by taking off $30,000 to $50,000 making mortgages on the homes about $150,000.

“We’re making it very affordable for our citizens here,” Davis explained.

Davis says the city will also focus on East and South Florence. The other two locations on Sumter Street and Pine Street are expected to begin in January.

“Certainly these neighborhoods are wonderful neighborhoods. They have been here… are historical neighborhoods. But they have not seen growth in years and years. We’re trying to reinvest and reinvigorate these neighborhoods,” said Davis.

The first batch of homes on near North Vista should be complete by November.

For more information on how you can apply call Retha Brown at 843-665-3175.