Conway police investigate shooting on Hemingway Street

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night on Hemingway Street.

According to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department, officers were called to a report of someone being shot in the area of Hemingway Street around 9:37 p.m. Thursday. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived and the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on the man’s condition at this time.

Police have not released any suspect information related to this shooting but ask anyone who may have information to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.