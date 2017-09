Conway, SC (WBTW) – Conway Sr. Raiqwon O’Neal is one of only a handful of high school football players nationwide that will be participating in the Offense/Defense All-American Bowl in New Orleans coming up in December. Big name stars like Cam Newton and recent Heisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson have played in the past. O’Neal is a driving force on the offensive and defensive lines for the Conway Tigers and is committed to play football at the next level at Rutgers.

