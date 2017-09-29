Death investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ fire at Murrells Inlet bait and tackle shop

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Officials are working on a death investigation after a fire damaged a popular Murrells Inlet bait and tackle shop Friday morning.

According to JR Haney, assistant fire chief with Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue, crews responded to the fire at Perry’s Bait & Tackle at 9:57 a.m. Friday morning. When firefighters arrived, there were visible flames, but crews were able to get the fire under control relatively quickly.

A press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses reported seeing a male leaving the area in a small vessel shortly after the fire. Crews with the sheriff’s office marine patrol unit, SC DNR and the US Coast Guard searched the area and found the vessel, the man, and a dead female on-board the boat around 1 p.m.

“An active investigation in currently underway by Georgetown Sheriff’s Deputies to determine the circumstances of the female’s death,” the press release states.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released by the coroner’s office. An autopsy will be performed at MUSC Saturday.

According to Lt. Mike Nelson, the male located on the boat has not yet been arrested.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Haney confirms the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SLED have been notified. In the press release from the sheriff’s office, investigators refer to the fire as “suspicious.”