Fire damages Murrells Inlet bait and tackle shop

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A fire damaged a popular Murrells Inlet bait and tackle shop Friday morning.

According to JR Haney, assistant fire chief with Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue, crews responded to the fire at Perry’s Bait & Tackle at 9:57 a.m. Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived, there were visible flames, Haney says, but crews were able to get the fire under control relatively quickly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Haney confirms the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SLED have been notified.