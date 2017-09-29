Fire damages Murrells Inlet bait and tackle shop

By Published: Updated:

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A fire damaged a popular Murrells Inlet bait and tackle shop Friday morning.

According to JR Haney, assistant fire chief with Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue, crews responded to the fire at Perry’s Bait & Tackle at 9:57 a.m. Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived, there were visible flames, Haney says, but crews were able to get the fire under control relatively quickly.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Haney confirms the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SLED have been notified.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s