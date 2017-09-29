Horry County Rocks found all over the world

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) Colorful creations are showing up around Horry County. People are finding painted rocks from Aynor to Surfside and Little River to Bucksport.

This Facebook group spreads a “Positively Carolina” message around the world.

“When we started it I thought we were going to be just a little home town Facebook group,” One of the group’s creators Amber Forrester said.

The Horry County Rocks Facebook page is over 5,000 members strong with picture after picture after picture of people finding rocks originally in our area but now migrating around the world.

“Everywhere overseas, we’ve had actually in Hawaii too,” Forrester said. “Places in different times zones are always my favorites.”

The process is simple, you find a rock one of the painted rocks, you take a picture with it, post it on social media and then hide it again in a new location for someone else to find.

“They keep checking back to find if somebody else found it,” Forrester said. “They see the smiles on people’s faces. They get to watch where it travels. The people that made it to Sweden, they get really excited.”

Amber started the group with her mother and her cousin. They’ve painted and placed these rocks for just about a year. She’s made everything from Eeyore to BB-8.

“I miss my BB-8, I want him back,” Forrester said of her creation.

It’s all a chance to spread a little joy through a colorful stone. The final reward of a now global scavenger hunt.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE FACEBOOK GROUP