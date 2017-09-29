Lamar High school to spend $1.5M on upgrades

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) -In July, the Darlington County School District made the decision to spend more than $1 million to improve the Lamar High School football stadium complex.

School leaders say an investment in athletics helps promote academic growth. The $1.5 million projects will enhance several things in the sports complex including concession stands, ticket booths, bathrooms, new walkways and fences.

Lamar principal Kathy Gainey mentioned having to use portable bathrooms to be able to have the amount needed for the sporting events.

“This is a small community we don’t have any extra things like movie theaters, we are kind of the entertainment on Friday night.” said Lamar principal Kathy Gainey “I really want to community to be proud when they come and have something nice to come to.”

Lamar High School officials say the project completion date should be in the beginning of April of 2018.