Man jailed for gun after alleged altercation in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man is in jail after Conway police responded to a reported shooting near 4th Avenue Thursday night.

Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says officers were called to the area of 4th Avenue and Paul Street for shots fired Thursday night around 8:45 p.m. When officers pulled up to the scene, they saw a man running away from the area.

The man, whose name is not being released until warrants are served, ran from police for a short time. Officers were able to locate the man and discovered that he was involved in an altercation with two other people who threatened him with a gun. The man ran from the altercation while shooting at the two other people, police report.

Lt. Small says the man will be charged with unlawful carry of a firearm. The other two subjects who reportedly pulled a gun on the man were not located.

Two other shootings were reported in Conway Thursday night. Lt. Small says a shooting on Hemingway Street sent a man to the hospital, and guns were seized at another reported shooting on 9th Avenue. Lt. Small says it’s too early in the investigations to determine if the three crimes are related.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.