Shooting near Tanger Outlets sends one person to hospital

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501, and sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened outside of Grand Strand Baptist Church, on the intersection of Hospitality Lane and Waccamaw Pines Drive, according to Lt. Gregory Hutchins. He said the incident started at approximately 11 P.M. and ended near Ruby Tuesday’s in the Tanger Outlets. On their Facebook page, Horry County Police said the shooting was part of an armed robbery, and that it was an isolated incident that does not pose a threat to the community.

Lt. Hutchins confirmed one person, the suspect, was taken to Grand Strand Medical. He would not comment on the suspect’s condition.

Horry County Police said they will continue to investigate the incident. News13 will provide the latest details as we receive them.