Stolen guns, AK-47 seized by Conway police after shots fired near 9th Ave.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police officers seized two stolen handguns and an AK-47 rifle after responding to reports of shots fired near 9th Avenue Thursday.

Lt. Selena Small with the department says officers were called to the area of 9th Avenue and Temple Street Thursday for a report of shots fired. When units arrived on scene, officers noticed a car speeding away from the area. Officers stopped the vehicle and during the investigation found two stolen handguns and an AK-47 rifle in the car, confirms Lt. Small.

Three people were arrested, and Lt. Small says the suspects’ names and charges will be released when warrants are served.

A shooting was also reported in Conway Thursday night on Hemingway Street, about one mile away from the reported shooting on 9th Avenue. Lt. Small says it’s too early in the investigations to determine if the two crimes are connected.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.