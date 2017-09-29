Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach launches annual Pinkstyle Campaign to unite in the fight against breast cancer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach will once again offer shoppers savings in return for supporting the ongoing efforts to end breast cancer during the 24th annual Tanger PINK Campaign. The Tanger Pink Campaign launches on September 29, and runs through October 31. At participating retailers, Tanger Outlets Myrtle Beach shoppers using the Shop Pink Card will receive additional savings on the best brand name and designer fashions while helping to unite in the fight against breast cancer.

Proceeds from the Campaign will support Conway Medical Center Foundation which is dedicated to improving the quality of life of all individuals in the Conway Medical Center service area.

Tanger’s Shop Pink Cards offer shoppers 25% off any item at participating stores, once per day, per store with unlimited use through October 31, 2017. Visit www.tangeroutlet.com/myrtlebeach17 for more information.