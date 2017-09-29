Tennessee church shooting suspect had note referencing Roof case

By Published:
This undated photo provided by Metro Nashville Police Department shows Emanuel Kidega Samson. A gunman entered a church in Tennessee on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, and opened deadly fire an official said. Authorities identified the attacker as Samson, 25, of Murfreesboro, who came to the United States from Sudan in 1996 and was a legal U.S. resident. (Metro Nashville Police Department via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Law enforcement officials say a note found in the car of a man charged in a Tennessee church shooting referenced retaliation for a white supremacist’s massacre at a black church two years ago in Charleston, South Carolina.

Investigators are not saying what motivated Emanuel Kidega Samson to shoot churchgoers Sunday. But the note could offer a glimpse into his mindset. The Associated Press has not viewed the note, but it was summarized in an investigative report circulating among law enforcement.

Two law enforcement officials read portions of the report to AP on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation.

Samson is charged with murder for killing a woman and wounding six others. Federal authorities have opened a civil rights investigation.

