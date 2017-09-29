StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

A cold front is stalled right along the coastal sections of the Eastern Carolinas. The front will stay stalled just offshore today, allowing clouds and a few showers to develop. The front will move farther offshore on Saturday, allowing sunshine to return for the weekend and much cooler temperatures. We will also see a drop in the humidity levels as well. High temperatures will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s. The pleasant weather will continue next week, and it will warm up a bit by the middle of the week. We continue to monitor the tropics, with an area of disturbed weather near the NW Caribbean and will try to

organize into a low pressure area as it moves slowly north off the coast of FL. This area has a 40% chance of Tropical development over the next five days. Models suggest this area will go over southern Florida and then may reappear in the Atlantic of the GA/SC coast and then move westward back into Florida. We will continue to keep a close on it and any development it may have.

Today, partly sunny and a tad cooler with a few showers. Highs 84-86 inland, 82-84 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, isolated showers. Lows 64-68.

Saturday, mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.