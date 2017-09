GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown will perform maintenance on sidewalks along Church Street Saturday morning, causing a lane closure on a portion of the road.

Georgetown Public Works Department will repair sidewalks along Church Street starting at the Quality Inn & Suites to the Five Points Intersection on N. Fraser Street. The right southbound lane will be closed from 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., according to a post on the city’s Facebook page.