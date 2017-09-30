Hartsville man arrested after shooting into residence following physical altercation

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – One man has been arrested for shooting into a residence following a physical altercation, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says.

Starter Duke Byrd, 21, of Hartsville has been arrested in connection to this incident.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo, with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Mineral Springs Road in Darlington due to reports of a suspect shooting into the residence. Deputies found the home had been struck several times. The deputies then learned the suspect had been involved in a physical altercation, when he proceeded to retrieve a firearm from a vehicle, and shoot into the residence.

No one inside the residence was injured.

Starter Duke Byrd was found at an area hospital where he was being treated for injuries related to the physical altercation. Deputies also located a firearm in the vehicle Byrd took to the hospital.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

Byrd is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.