Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival helps community heal

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The 2nd annual Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival is drawing thousands of people from all over the country this weekend.

Organizers expanded the festival to make it a three-day event this year. It features jazz artists from across the county, as well as several musical groups from Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest and North Myrtle Beach High Schools. Dozens of local vendors are also taking part in the event

The City of Myrtle Beach’s Neighborhood Services Director, Cookie Goings, said the festival has brought positivity to the Booker T. Washington neighborhood, after recent violence in the area. “We’re grieving. We’re grieving, so this is like a waiting to exhale moment, because music is a universal language and it’s written in the key of love. So that’s why we’re here today, to celebrate,” said Goings.

The Jazz Festival will continue on Sunday, starting at 2 P.M.