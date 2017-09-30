SCcares4PR fundraiser and donation drive happening in October

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local businesses are banding together to make sure Puerto Rico knows that South Carolina cares.

The South Carolina Cares for Puerto Rico Fundraiser and Donation Drive is happening during the month of October.

According to the flyer, Ship-On-Site in Surfside Beach and Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union locations in Horry and Georgetown Counties are collecting donations to send to Puerto Rico.

Items wanted include:

Baby Food (non-perishable, no glass), Baby Wipes, Baby Diapers, Baby Formula, Adult Diapers, Toothbrushes and Toothpaste, Hand Soap, Feminine Hygiene Products, Bottled Water, Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, and Hand Sanitizers.

Anyone wanting to donate money can also donate in check form. Checks should be made out to “SC Cares for PR”.