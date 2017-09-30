#SCcares4PR fundraiser and donation drive happening in October

By Published: Updated:
(Source: WBTW News 13 Meteorologist James Hopkins Facebook Page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local businesses are banding together to make sure Puerto Rico knows that South Carolina cares.

The South Carolina Cares for Puerto Rico Fundraiser and Donation Drive is happening during the month of October.

According to the flyer, Ship-On-Site in Surfside Beach and Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union locations in Horry and Georgetown Counties are collecting donations to send to Puerto Rico.

Items wanted include:

Baby Food (non-perishable, no glass), Baby Wipes, Baby Diapers, Baby Formula, Adult Diapers, Toothbrushes and Toothpaste, Hand Soap, Feminine Hygiene Products, Bottled Water, Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, and Hand Sanitizers.

Anyone wanting to donate money can also donate in check form. Checks should be made out to “SC Cares for PR”.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s