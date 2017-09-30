SLED, Darlington County Fire District, Sheriff’s Office investigating church fire

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington County Fire District are investigating an overnight church fire.

According to Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Robert Kilgo, the Bible Baptist Church, located at 2313 Robinson View Dr., was damaged due to a fire.

Darlington County Emergency Management officials say fire crews responded to the scene just after midnight. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the building. Crews were able to control the fire in less than an hour, and there was minimal damage to the area.

Darlington County Fire District received assistance from the Alligator Fire Department and the Hartsville Fire Department.