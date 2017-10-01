2 women killed in French train station attack, officials say

By Published:
French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. French police warn people to avoid Marseille's main train station amid reports of knife attack, assailant shot dead. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

Last Updated Oct 1, 2017 10:05 AM EDT

MARSEILLE, France — Two women have been killed in the attack by a man with a knife at Marseille’s main train station, including one whose throat was slit, according to French officials.

The officials say soldiers then fatally shot the attacker.

Police have evacuated the Saint Charles station, with officers and soldiers taking up positions outside.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The Paris prosecutors’ office says that a counter-terrorism probe has been opened, but no motive for the attack has been immediately given.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted Sunday that he’s going immediately to the scene “after the attack perpetrated near Saint Charles train station.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

