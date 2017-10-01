5 dead after North Carolina deputy’s pursuit leads to crash

By Published:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Five people are dead after a vehicle being chased by a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy slammed into a passing car, killing everyone in both vehicles.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday the deadly collision happened when the escaping vehicle shot through a red light in Greensboro and killed two females inside the other car. Deputies say two males and one female were killed in the escaping vehicle around midnight.

A sheriff’s office spokesman did not respond to questions about what sparked suspicions about the escaping car that led to the discovery that it had been stolen earlier from Greensboro.

Officials haven’t said whether the deputy involved in the chase was a man or woman or whether the coming crash investigation will include whether the pursuit was lawful.

