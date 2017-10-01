Charter Spectrum cable customers lose coverage in southeast

By Published:
(Image Source: Pixabay)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Charter Spectrum cable is experiencing mass outages to their service in some parts of the southeast Sunday.

According to a representative for Charter Spectrum, an equipment failure is the cause of the outages. The company says that they apologize for any service disruption and their engineers are working to restore service to customers as soon as possible.

The company says that they apologize for any service disruption and their engineers are working to restore service to customers as soon as possible.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s