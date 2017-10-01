Farm to Table Dinner raises scholarship money for culinary students

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of people supported local farmers and students at the 8th annual Farm to Table Dinner on Sunday.

The dinner was at Thompson Farm in Conway. People sampled dishes made in part by students from the International Culinary Institute in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association hosted the fundraiser. All proceeds will go towards scholarships for culinary and hospitality students at Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College. “We have incredible locally grown products,” Jeffrey Wisniewski, Events and Membership Programs Manager “This really does showcase the culinary talent we have here along the Grand Strand. A lot of times folks don’t realize, how much talent there is here in Myrtle Beach.”

The Hospitality Assocation worked with the Waccamaw Market Cooperative to connect chefs at the event with local farmers for their products.