MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Pamplico Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon, with the help of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Main Street in Pamplico.

According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, one victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

No other information is currently available.