Murder suspect identified in weekend Pamplico shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Pamplico Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday afternoon, with the help of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, announced Zafir Abdul Bethea, 22, of Pamplico, is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Main Street in Pamplico.

According to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, one victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. On Monday, officials clarified that Bethea fatally shot the victim.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Bethea is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Bethea is to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843) – 665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip at #CRIME. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.