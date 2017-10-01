Former CCU player Josh Norman promises Puerto Rico help

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Redskins Cornerback and former CCU standout Josh Norman is going to help Puerto Rico’s recovery.

Norman tweeted Saturday night saying he is sending $100,000 “as a start” to help Puerto Rico out “because you are all citizens of the U.S. just like us.”

The tweet has gained over 17,000 likes and over 5,000 replies.

Comments include people saying they are going to buy Norman’s jersey, just for his donation. Others are calling him a “great ambassador of the NFL.”

Norman, 29, is in his sixth season with the NFL. He was originally drafted out of Coastal Carolina in 2012, where he went to the Carolina Panthers. According to NFL.com, Norman became a free agent after four seasons with the Panthers, before signing a 5-year contract with the Washington Redskins in 2016.