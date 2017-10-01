Grand Strand Humane Society breaks adoption record

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Humane Society has broken its adoption record.

The shelter recently learned that 118 dogs and cats were adopted in August. That’s the highest number of animals the Humane Society ever given away in one month. The shelter took in approximately 200 animals that month, and returned 17 to their owners. Director Suzanne Roman says outreach events including free vaccinations and micro-chipping contributed to the record-breaking number. She said the shelter also received a lot of foot traffic after taking in animals from Hurricane Irma. “We were really happy with the community support coming in to help us, getting animals into loving homes. To have so many go home into great families makes us really happy. It’s the reason that we’re here,” said Roman.

The Grand Strand Humane Society currently has approximately 60 dogs and more than 100 cats available for adoption.