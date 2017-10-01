O.J. Simpson is a free man, paroled from prison

(KRON) – O.J. Simpson is a free man, he has been paroled from prison.

Simpson was released at 12:08 a.m. PDT from Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada, state prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast told The Associated Press. She said she did not know the driver who met Simpson upon his release and didn’t know where Simpson was immediately headed in his first hours of freedom.

The 70-year-old Simpson gains his freedom after being granted parole at a hearing in July. Unlike the last time he went free, 22 years ago, he will face restrictions — up to five years of parole supervision — and he’s unlikely to escape public scrutiny as the man who morphed from charismatic football hero, movie star and TV personality into suspected killer and convicted armed robber.

Simpson is out after spending nine years behind bars in a 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping case. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne says Simpson wants to see his family and enjoy “the very simple pleasures” of life, including eating seafood and steak and getting a new iPhone.

“He’s really looking forward to the simple pleasures,” LaVergne said. “Seeing his family on the outside, spending time with them, eating food that’s not packaged.”

Simpson will live in Florida. LaVergne didn’t specify where the former sports and movie star would live, although Tom Scotto, a close friend who lives in Naples, Florida, has offered his home. Scotto didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.

“He’s going to Florida,” LaVergne said. “There’s no doubt he’s going to Florida.”

Two of Simpson’s children, Justin and Sydney, also live in Florida.