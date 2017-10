LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A pedestrian has died after an early morning accident on Highway 17 in Little River.

Demontray Hill was 27, from Shallotte, NC.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, Hill was walking northbound on Highway 17 when he was struck by a vehicle around 3:30 Sunday morning.

Hill died at the scene from multiple traumatic injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.