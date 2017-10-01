Police identify man killed while lying on train tracks

By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say 49 year-old Noel Summers Pitsenbarger died in Durham Saturday night after he was hit by an Amtrak train.

The incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. near the 3100 block of Hillsborough Road, Durham police said in a news release.

“An Amtrak passenger train struck a 49-year-old man who was lying on the tracks,” police said.

There were 68 passengers on the train, which was traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh. No one on the train was injured.

Police say Pitsenbarger died at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s