Police identify man killed while lying on train tracks

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say 49 year-old Noel Summers Pitsenbarger died in Durham Saturday night after he was hit by an Amtrak train.

The incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. near the 3100 block of Hillsborough Road, Durham police said in a news release.

“An Amtrak passenger train struck a 49-year-old man who was lying on the tracks,” police said.

There were 68 passengers on the train, which was traveling from Charlotte to Raleigh. No one on the train was injured.

Police say Pitsenbarger died at the scene.