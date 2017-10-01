Trooper shot, man killed after gunfire erupts at Parkton home

PARKTON, NC (WBTW) – A person was killed and a trooper was injured this weekend after authorities responded to the Parkton area to conduct a welfare check.

News13 reporter Justin Dorsey said he heard gunshots as he arrived in the area.

Around 4:30 p.m., Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said a deputy had been pinned down for about an hour at a house near Church Street in the Parkton area with heavy gunfire.

According to a release from the State Bureau of Investigation, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the NC Highway Patrol were conducting a welfare check on 33-year-old Kevin Anthony Battaglia at his home, but when officials arrived, he began firing at law enforcement.

“As they arrived, Battaglia began shooting at the officers, then barricaded himself inside his home and continued to shoot officers. During the exchange of gunfire, Battaglia was hit and killed,” the press release states.

The SBI also announced that a trooper had been shot in his safety vest, taken to the hospital and released.

Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealey requested the assistance of the SBI.

 

