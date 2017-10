MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a fight that ended with one person injured in a stabbing Sunday evening.

According to Capt. Joey Crosby, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the stabbing happened at the Sea Banks Motor Inn on Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.

Crosby says a fight broke out one man stabbed another after the fight. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.