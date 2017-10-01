Taste of the Town coming to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Taste of the Town event is coming to Myrtle Beach.

The event is set for Tuesday, October 17, from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, this event is also a fundraiser for the St. Andrew Catholic School. Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door. Kids age 14 and under receive free admission.

Food tickets are $1 each, and menu items are cost between 1 and 5 tickets.

This year’s participating restaurants include Blueberry’s Grill, Famous Toastery, Jupiter Pies, Peace, Love and Little Donuts, Vintage Twelve, and Wahlburgers.

For the full restaurant listing and more information on the Taste of the Town event, please visit the Taste of the Town website.