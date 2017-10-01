The Great Shakeout: The world’s largest earthquake safety drill

(WBTW) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division wants you to be prepared in case of an earthquake.

The SCEMD is inviting residents to join them in “the world’s largest earthquake safety drill.”

The Great Shakeout is scheduled to take place Thursday, October 19th, at 10:19 in the morning.

SCEMD tweeted about the event Sunday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, South Carolina had a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in February 2014. Most of its effects were felt in west-central part of the state.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the Palmetto state experiences 15 to 20 earthquakes a year. These earthquakes are minor, often registering at below a 3 on the Richter scale.

According to the Great Shakeout website, millions of people worldwide will practice how to drop, cover, and hold on during the Great Shakeout Earthquake Drills.

This event is also a major activity of America’s PrepareAthon.

To register or for more information, please visit https://www.shakeout.org/southeast/.

You can also download the South Carolina Earthquake Guide here.