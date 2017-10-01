Victim and dog shot in home invasion in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating a home invasion Sunday evening.

According to Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to Sarasota St. Sunday evening. Two suspects, wearing all black and hoods, entered the home and shot the victim and a dog.

Crosby says the suspects fled the scene.

The victim has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition or the condition of the dog at this time.

