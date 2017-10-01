Walk a Mile in Her Shoes to raise awareness about domestic violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the past two years, the state of South Carolina has ranked 5th worst in the country for domestic violence.

This past year, the amount of women killed by men in the state has increased. The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event is put on by My Sister’s House to raise awareness about domestic violence. Men who participated are encouraged to wear women’s high heels during the mile walk.

Two events are happening in the Lowcountry during the month of October. One is on October 7th from 9-11 AM at Gahagan Park. The other is on October 14th from 9-11 AM in Park Circle. Both events will happen rain or shine. The cost to attend is $20 per person, and you can register here.

If you or someone you love is a victim of domestic violence and need help, you can contact the My Sister’s House 24-hour confidential hotline at 800-273-HOPE.