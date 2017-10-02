Amid outcry over Confederate markers, new ones are going up

By Published:
Robert E. Lee
This Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, photo shows a view of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va. Some of the oldest and largest Confederate statues in the U.S. tower over Monument Avenue, a four-lane road in Richmond. (Chad Williams/DroneBase via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — As Confederate statues across the nation get removed, covered up or vandalized, some brand new ones are being built as well.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans are dedicating a $5,000, 7-foot-tall monument on private land in Aiken, South Carolina on Saturday.

A marker honoring unknown Confederate soldiers was recently unveiled in a private park in Alabama, and another memorial has been installed outside a courthouse in Georgia.

Supporters say these new monuments are meant only to honor the Civil War soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the South.

But Benard Simelton of the NAACP calls them a “slap in the face” when Americans should be coming together.

