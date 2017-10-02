CCMF organizers release statement on Las Vegas country music fest shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Monday afternoon, CCMF organizers issued a statement in reference to the attack at a Las Vegas country music festival that left 58 dead and more than 500 wounded.

The shooting that took place Sunday night while Jason Aldean was performing at the three day festival was the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

In the statement, Bob Durkin expresses condolences and promises that event organizers will continue to work with local law enforcement to ensure a safe atmosphere for next year’s festival.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims, families of the victims and everyone affected by the senseless tragedy that occurred in Las Vegas. We’d like to recognize Las Vegas law enforcement and first responders for their selfless efforts to protect and serve. CCMF will continue to work closely with the Myrtle Beach Police department to prepare for 2018, and we pledge our continued commitment to exhaust all resources to ensure CCMF provides a safe, secure environment for all. #prayersforvegas

According to Carolina Country Music Festival’s website, the fourth annual event will be held June 7-10 in Myrtle Beach. So far, Luke Bryan and Toby Keith have been announced as headliners.