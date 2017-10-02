Darlington police search for suspects in Sunday night drive by shooting

DARLINGTON, SC, (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person involved in a drive by shooting.

Police say they’re looking for a suspect or suspects who shot at a vehicle on Bowen Street Sunday at 11 p.m. that may have been driving a dark colored SUV.

The victims in the incident were not injured, according to Lt. Kimberly Nelson with the police department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.